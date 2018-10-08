Kelly Scott: Navy ships to nursing graduate

Rohnan Scott, 15, Dharma Scott, 18, Kelly Scott, Braydoch Scott, 11, and Kaytlyn Scott, 21, at USC graduation ceremony in Hervey Bay last week.

AFTER 21 years in the armed forces, Kelly Scott swapped the decks of a navy ship for the nursing labs of the Fraser Coast's USC campus.

Kelly who joined the Navy at the age of 17, graduated with a Nursing Science degree last Thursday as part of her search to find a fast-paced job that could match the armed forces.

In 2015, the mum-of-four decided it was time for a major career and lifestyle change before moving to Hervey Bay to be closer to her family after the death of her husband.

"If you have got the drive, you can succeed. It is never too late to chase your dreams," Kelly said.

"While I was serving overseas I saw the state of some of the hospitals and I just wanted to help people.

"Thankyou to my kids who keep me grounded."