Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rohnan Scott, 15, Dharma Scott, 18, Kelly Scott, Braydoch Scott, 11, and Kaytlyn Scott, 21, at USC graduation ceremony in Hervey Bay last week.
Rohnan Scott, 15, Dharma Scott, 18, Kelly Scott, Braydoch Scott, 11, and Kaytlyn Scott, 21, at USC graduation ceremony in Hervey Bay last week. Jessica Lamb
News

Kelly Scott: Navy ships to nursing graduate

Jessica Lamb
by
8th Oct 2018 8:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER 21 years in the armed forces, Kelly Scott swapped the decks of a navy ship for the nursing labs of the Fraser Coast's USC campus.

Kelly who joined the Navy at the age of 17, graduated with a Nursing Science degree last Thursday as part of her search to find a fast-paced job that could match the armed forces.

In 2015, the mum-of-four decided it was time for a major career and lifestyle change before moving to Hervey Bay to be closer to her family after the death of her husband.

Photos
View Gallery

"If you have got the drive, you can succeed. It is never too late to chase your dreams," Kelly said.

"While I was serving overseas I saw the state of some of the hospitals and I just wanted to help people.

"Thankyou to my kids who keep me grounded."

Related Items

fccommunity fceducation fraser coast hervey bay university of the sunhine coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I thought he was going to shoot me'

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: 'I thought he was going to shoot me'

    News The caravan park manager was caught in an armed robbery on Sunday when a man with a pistol walked into her workplace.

    New 24-hour service station on the cards

    premium_icon New 24-hour service station on the cards

    News The proposed business will be located on the corner of Main St

    • 8th Oct 2018 8:52 PM
    Burrum park needs dog new signs: local

    premium_icon Burrum park needs dog new signs: local

    News Council has been pleased with the response from pet owners

    • 8th Oct 2018 8:45 PM
    TJ Kroezen: Warzone to hospital bedsides

    premium_icon TJ Kroezen: Warzone to hospital bedsides

    News TJ retrained to make sure other people's loved ones return home

    Local Partners