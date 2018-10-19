Kelsey will be ready to fire for Bushrangers

BOUND TO FIRE: Bushrangers batsman Nic Kelsey has had a slow start with the bat, but Jesse Riley thinks it's time the young gun will break out.

BOUND TO FIRE: Bushrangers batsman Nic Kelsey has had a slow start with the bat, but Jesse Riley thinks it's time the young gun will break out. Cody Fox

CRICKET: It is just a matter of time until two-time Hervey Bay cricketer of the year Nic Kelsey fires.

And when he does, you don't want to be the one bowling.

That is the view of Bushrangers captain Jesse Riley ahead of today's Fraser Coast A-grade 40 Over game against Cavaliers at Keith Dunne Oval.

Kelsey is one of the region's best all-round cricketers.

He can craft a century with poise and skill and is more than handy with either the ball or gloves.

It has been a relatively quiet start to the season for the young gun. He's scored 41 runs from three innings so far, an average 13.67.

Kelsey averaged 48.78 with the bat last season, with one century and three 50s. He took five wickets at 22.20.

"You don't get Hervey Bay cricketer of the year twice in a row if you don't have anything,” Riley said.

Bushrangers will miss the services of Henry Watter, who has top-scored in two of his first three games at the club, and star bowler Sagar Shreeragh, who has already taken nine wickets.

This will be Brent Dean's first game against Cavaliers, an addition Riley said would bolster his side's batting line-up as they chased a fourth straight win to open the season.

Bushrangers is the only undefeated team in the competition, having recorded wins against Cavaliers, Australs and Past Grammars in the first three weeks of the season.

Australs face Past Grammars at Maryborough, while the reserve grade season will start with two games at Maryborough and one at Hervey Bay. Games start at 12.30pm.