Ken gets special tweet after pet birds stolen

GENEROUS ACT: Ken Hall with Adam Lewtas from Australian Hearing, who offered to buy the Pt Vernon man finches to replace ones stolen from Ken's backyard. Alistair Brightman

KEN Hall will hear the birds chirping in his backyard once again after members of the community offered to replace his pet finches which were stolen last week.

"I didn't expect such generosity," he said.

"I don't think I've experienced people being as kind as they have been.

"It's strange but it's wonderful."

Hervey Bay Bird Club president Dave Kalbfell said he was approached by a member and treasurer of the club after they'd seen Ken's story in the Chronicle.

"It was very upsetting to hear about that happening to somebody, another bird fan," he said.

"Our club has quite a few Gouldian finches so we decided we'd donate him 12."

Last Thursday, Mr Hall and his wife Jan returned home from the Fraser Coast show to find 19 of their 22 finches stolen. Ranging in cost between $20 and $45 a bird, Ken said the stolen finches were worth at least $800.

Mr Hall is a client of Australian Hearing Hervey Bay and when they heard Mr Hall was no longer able to wake up to the sounds of his finches every morning, they wanted to do something to help.

Touched by Mr Hall's story, manager Adam Lewtas offered to buy some more finches.

"One of our catch cries is 'hear the sounds you love'," he said.

"There's no point having hearing aids if you can't hear the sounds you love so we really wanted to do something to help Ken."