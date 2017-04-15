29°
Kerby claims world title after third-fastest ride in history

Matthew McInerney
| 15th Apr 2017 12:18 PM
Australian cyclist Jordan Kerby celebrates winning gold in the Men's Individual Pursuit Race Final at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2017 Track Cycling World Championships, Hong Kong, China, 14 April 2017. EPA/ALEX HOFFORD
Australian cyclist Jordan Kerby celebrates winning gold in the Men's Individual Pursuit Race Final at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2017 Track Cycling World Championships, Hong Kong, China, 14 April 2017. EPA/ALEX HOFFORD ALEX HOFFORD

FORMER Hervey Bay cyclist Jordan Kerby shocked the world when he claimed a UCI Track World Championships overnight.

The dual 2010 junior world champion was at his first world track event since 2011.

He had focussed on road cycling in the years since, claimed under-23 national titles in both the time trial and road races, but revealed his fire to return to the track started in late 2016.

"If you spoke to me three or four months ago, I wouldn't even think to be here in the first place," the Fraser Coast Cycling Club member told Cycling Australia.

"I was sitting in an apartment in Girona watching the Rio Games) and at the same time I was made aware I was going to lose my contract with Drapac and I was watching and thinking 'it would be great to go back and just have a go'.

"See in this sport you can go through some terrible lows and something like this happens it just erases everything, it's amazing, I can't explain how good it feels.

"Getting here was a bonus and winning is just surreal."

The former Xavier Catholic College student beat 21-year-old Italian Filippo Ganna in 4min 17.068sec, and came just hours after he recorded an incredible 4min 12.172secs - just 1.5 seconds outside the world record and the third fastest time in history.

He qualified for the world championships, held in Hong Kong, after he became Australian champion at the nationals in Brisbane in March.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd wear a senior rainbow jersey," Kerby said after the race in which he became the seventh Australian to win a world title in the discipline.

