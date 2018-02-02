Kerby out to keep hold on national title

JORDAN Kerby has done all he can to seal his position in Australia's Commonwealth Games team. Now he must defend his national title.

The Xavier Catholic College graduate is riding at the Cycling Australia Track National Championships at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome this week.

Yesterday's races were for his recently-adopted team pursuit, in which he represented Queensland and has won an Oceania Track Championships gold medal with the Australian team.

Today, he will line up for his pet event, the individual pursuit, in which he is the current world title-holder.

Kerby shocked the world in April last year when he rode the third-fastest 4000m individual pursuit time in history during qualifiers, then won the world title.

He spent much of last year training with Cycling Australia's top coaches in Adelaide, then continued his success at the Oceania Track Championships in November.

He started his year at the New Zealand Cycle Classic last month. The plan was to use the five-day event for endurance training in the lead-up to the TrackNats and, potentially, the Commonwealth Games.

He won the fifth stage.

"It was a great way to start the season with guys. That was our first win big win so hopefully that sets us up well,” Kerby said.

"I'm feeling pretty good.

"We've been at the track for the past four or five days. The first focus is the team pursuit for Queensland, then it's the individual pursuit.

"I have to get to the Commonwealth Games first but I'll have to one of the best four riders.”

That team will be named in coming weeks. For now, Kerby's focus is purely to defend the national title.