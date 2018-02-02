Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Kerby out to keep hold on national title

CHAMP: Jordan Kerby is the reigning world champion.
CHAMP: Jordan Kerby is the reigning world champion. Kin Cheung
Matthew McInerney
by

JORDAN Kerby has done all he can to seal his position in Australia's Commonwealth Games team. Now he must defend his national title.

The Xavier Catholic College graduate is riding at the Cycling Australia Track National Championships at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome this week.

Yesterday's races were for his recently-adopted team pursuit, in which he represented Queensland and has won an Oceania Track Championships gold medal with the Australian team.

Today, he will line up for his pet event, the individual pursuit, in which he is the current world title-holder.

Kerby shocked the world in April last year when he rode the third-fastest 4000m individual pursuit time in history during qualifiers, then won the world title.

He spent much of last year training with Cycling Australia's top coaches in Adelaide, then continued his success at the Oceania Track Championships in November.

He started his year at the New Zealand Cycle Classic last month. The plan was to use the five-day event for endurance training in the lead-up to the TrackNats and, potentially, the Commonwealth Games.

He won the fifth stage.

"It was a great way to start the season with guys. That was our first win big win so hopefully that sets us up well,” Kerby said.

"I'm feeling pretty good.

"We've been at the track for the past four or five days. The first focus is the team pursuit for Queensland, then it's the individual pursuit.

"I have to get to the Commonwealth Games first but I'll have to one of the best four riders.”

That team will be named in coming weeks. For now, Kerby's focus is purely to defend the national title.

Topics:  cycling fcsport jordan kerby

Fraser Coast Chronicle
'I've never swam in the ocean': Retiree calls for lessons

'I've never swam in the ocean': Retiree calls for lessons

Nola Taylor has lived in Hervey Bay for 37 years but has never swam in the ocean.

Reyne withdraws from By the C concert

SINGER SWAP: Legendary performer Jon Stevens, from INXS and Noiseworks, will replace James Reyne on stage at the By the C Concert on February 10.

The singer won't be performing at Seafront Oval.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Feb 3-4)

FEELING SPORTY: Joe McClintock and Charlie Hall at the Fraser Coast Eight Ball Stand. The Sports Expo is back on this Sunday at the Hervey Bay PCYC.

Your guide to events from February 3-4 on the Fraser Coast.

Woman hospitalised following crash

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

The woman was believed to be in her early 50s.

Local Partners

Wallaroos to face Noosa in trial

A-grade is set to kick-off at 5pm, though the under-16 Wallaroos will start the program at 11.30am.

Roar returns for Hervey Bay clinics

The Brisbane Roar FL Active Program was at Rushforth Park at South Grafton on Saturday, 23rd January 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

The Roar Active Program will return on Sunday, February 18.

The real Nick Kyrgios might be a secret sweetheart

Alex de Minaur, Lleyton Hewitt and Nick Kyrgios ahead of the Davis Cup. Picture: Liam Kidston

The world No.14 is smashing his “bratty” image