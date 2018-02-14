Kettle is on for Howard CWA fundraiser

CUPPA FOR CANCER: The kettle is on and the food is being baked so all the Howard CWA ladies need is for the people to turn up. President Judy Sheean and member Bernie Pearce look forward to hosting the charity event.

CUPPA FOR CANCER: The kettle is on and the food is being baked so all the Howard CWA ladies need is for the people to turn up. President Judy Sheean and member Bernie Pearce look forward to hosting the charity event. Brendan Bufi

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

SEVEN years ago, the first Howard CWA Cuppa for Cancer attracted just 25 people.

Now, with an expected crowd of 200 this Saturday, branch president Judy Sheean said the ladies didn't have a choice but to move the fundraising event to the larger Bill Sargent Hall at the Howard State School in order to cater for the masses.

"We chose this venue this year because we have outgrown our CWA Hall in Howard," Mrs Sheean said.

"There's so many people that come along and it's just wonderful.

"The Howard CWA look forward to hosting this event every year and the ladies work tirelessly to make it a success."

Mrs Sheean said the group held the morning tea each year to raise money for cancer research.

This year's chosen charity was Hummingbird House in Brisbane, which is the only palliative care facility in Australia for terminally ill children.

"We choose a different charity ever year and the Hummingbird House information just happen to come across my desk by chance.

"We discussed it at the meeting and thought it would be wonderful to help them.

"We always manage to raise about $2000, which doesn't sound a lot of money but to us it's a king's ransom and we think it's marvellous for a little country town to be able to pass that sort of money on to a charity."

Mrs Sheean said anyone who would like a fun morning out would be treated to some of the best baked goods in town for morning tea, a hot cuppa, raffles and entertainment by one of the Fraser Coast's most-loved men's choirs.

"Mansong will perform and they are just wonderful!

"They are just such a brilliant group of blokes who put their heart and soul into it and everyone goes away tapping their feet with a song in their heart.

"It's just a really wonderful atmosphere."

She said attending the event was also a great opportunity for anyone interested to find out more about joining the Howard CWA.

Doors open at 9am on Saturday, February 17. Entertainment starts at 9.30am.

Entry is $10, including morning tea.

For more information, phone Mrs Sheean on 41294724.