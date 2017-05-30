25°
Kev gives cancer the kick and his warning for blokes

Jessica Grewal
30th May 2017
Maryborough prison guard Kevin Stevens is raising awareness for prostate cancer after beating the disease last year.
Maryborough prison guard Kevin Stevens is raising awareness for prostate cancer after beating the disease last year. Annie Perets

PRISON guard Kevin Stevens has stood up to some of Queensland's worst criminals but three words brought him to his knees - "You have cancer".

Since watching Darryl "The Big Marn" Brohman share his story on the Footy Show more than 10 years ago, the Maryborough Correctional Centre worker had been testing protein levels in his urine.

The habit saved his life.

An abnormally high PSA reading last year caused him to book an appointment with his doctor who soon confirmed his worst fears.

Twelve gruelling months later, Kev has, in his own words, "kicked cancer's arse out the window" and he's on a mission to help other men do the same.

Despite being among the easiest to treat, prostate cancer take the lives of more men than breast cancer does women.

Kev reckons he knows why and has a frank warning for shy, hardened blokes putting off the dreaded trip to the doc.

"The prospect of having some stranger put their finger up your backside might be daunting but it beats being dead," Kev said

"I had no other symptoms.

"If I hadn't checked my PSA levels, I wouldn't be here.

"It's not pretty... the treatment, the impact on sexual function... the medication I have been on literally makes you grow boobs but it does get better."

At 56, Kev also wants to dispel the myth prostate cancer is "an old man's disease".

To raise more awareness Kev and his team Wild Pelican, named after the home-brew bourbon he and mates enjoy during fishing trips on Fraser Island, will be doing the annual Bridge to Brisbane run this August.

Preparing for the run is also helping Kev shed some of the 50kg which unfortunately piled on as a side-effect of the cancer drugs.

His motto is "if a Pelican, anyone can" and he hopes to raise $2,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Local Partners

