Kev the mannequin will be a lifesaver

The Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee donated a $32,000 mannequin named Kev to the Hervey Bay Ambulance station for ongoing training. Adrian Doyle, Jo-Anne and Ian Farrell, Cassie Taylor and Chris Giltrap, Wayne Frecklington, Merryn Napier, Shane Schiffke and Mark Black, were on hand for the presentation last week. Alistair Brightman

A HIGH-TECH mannequin that breathes, sweats, salivates and communicates has been donated to the Hervey Bay Ambulance Station to assist with ongoing and lifesaving training.

The $32,000 Laerdal ALS Simulator Mannequin, named Kev, was given to the station by the Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee via funds raised from the 2017 LAC State Conference and their annual Christmas Goods Wheel at the Scarness Foreshore.

Officer-in-charge Helen Donaldson said the donation was vital in assisting paramedics with "live" training.

"It's far more of a realistic patient than our last one," Ms Donaldson said.

"You can set the patient to moan and groan and respond in a certain way.

"It's used for live training where paramedics are placed into scenarios with the most realistic simulator, to assist with practising skills and becoming familiar with new skills.

"The advancement of skills, training, authority for paramedics is always accelerating, with world best practice embedded into our clinical practice.

"This means that any new skills can be trained for prior to being implemented on a patient."

LAC volunteer Jo-Anne Farrell said the committee's decision to make the donation was unanimous as the station's previous mannequin was broken and unrepairable.

"The Hervey Bay LAC chose to get this new mannequin because when we approached the Hervey Bay QAS OIC and asked what equipment would be the most beneficial for the paramedics, the Laerdal ALS Simulator Mannequin was requested," Mrs Farrell said.

"Their old training mannequin had failed and they were borrowing one from another ambulance station."

Funds from the LAC Christmas Goods Wheel, which has been held in the region for more than 55 years, has also provided the station with vital auxiliary patient care equipment, including defibrillators, CPRtraining manikins, computers, Toughbooks, 55multi-purpose Leatherman tools and a Hover Mat and Hover Jack stretcher valued at more than $10,000 to assist in transporting bariatric (obese) patients.

The wheel will be back again this year at Scarness Stage from December 15 to January 5.