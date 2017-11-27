Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson has sell-out show

YOU'LL have to get in earlier next time for what was a sell-out show.

Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson will have crowds in fits of giggles when he steps on stage at the Maryborough Sports Club tonight as part of his Almost Awesome tour this month.

Event organiser David Banks said tickets for the popular act sold like hot cakes.

"I feel privileged to have got an international artist to perform at the club,” Mr Banks said.

When the Chronicle interviewed Wilson earlier in the month he said the tour was called almost awesome because he's not absolutely awesome.

"I'm reminded of that every time I get off stage.

"I'm a married man, there is still a life to be lived.

"I've still got take the rubbish out, despite my wife having cooked it,” Wilson said.

Mr Banks has had some big acts perform at the Maryborough Sports Club in the past and coming up he has secured big names in country music Amber Lawrence and Travis Collins set to perform next May.

"We're just waiting on a date confirmation,” Mr Banks said.

"It's important regional areas experience the big names.”

He said it was a good boost for the local economy.

Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson will perform at Maryborough Sports Club from 8pm.