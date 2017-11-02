'The GOAT': Rudd proves he's still king of handball

TO MOST Australians Kevin Rudd is just a regular old former Prime Minister. But in schools across the country he now holds a different title- Handball King.

On Monday the ex-PM stopped in at a Brisbane school to prove his handball skills are as sharp as they were back in 2013 when he was filmed playing handball at Brisbane State High School.

This week he challenged a group of Year 12 students at Kelvin Grove High School, his "much anticipated" return to the game proving Kevin 07 is still a force to be reckoned with.

The video was shared on the Handball Memes Facebook page and has already received over 27,000 comments and nearly 6000 shares as people flocked to see the King in action.

"I love everything about this. This man was twice our fearless leader, and he continues to do great work in our school (handball courts)," one Facebook user commented.

According to another the game was "one of the most glorious examples of Australian sporting prowess since Howard took up the cricket bat all those years ago", referring to John Howard's prowess at cricket.

One commenter even had a solid theory as to why KRudd is so talented: "Rudd came of age in the early 70s. 70s handball in Nambour was about as tough as it gets; it's basically a different sport compared to the namby-pamby, play-it-safe, not-too-rough-lads style of play that's common today."

Rudd, who is doing the promotional rounds for his new autobiography, slyly announced his return to the schoolyard game during a question-and-answer session on Reddit, after he was asked if he knew the status he held among handball fans around Australia.

"Yes I know I am seen as the handball champ of the Southern Hemisphere. In fact I have challenged one of our local schools here in Brisbane to a match on Monday," he replied.

Kevin Rudd announced his plan to return to the handball court over social media site Reddit. Picture: Handball Memes/Facebook

Despite the legality of a few of his shots being questionable, Kevin Rudd has certainly proved to Australia he is much more than just our former PM, he is a handball king.