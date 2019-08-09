Keynote speaker announced for upcoming K'gari Conference

EDUCATOR Steve Biddulph will be one of the key speakers at the upcoming K'gair Conference.

Fraser Island Defenders Organisation and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation have partnered with USC to present the conference at the university's Fraser Coast campus on August 31 from 9am to 5pm.

The theme of the conference will be Community, Culture and Collaborations.

FIDO spokesperson Maria Miller said speakers from as far away as Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory would engage delegates in a full day of thought-provoking and stimulating discussions.

"There is much to celebrate in this cooperative venture which is the first joint K'gari conference planned in partnership between FIDO and the Native Title holders the Butchulla People," Ms Miller said.

Mr Biddulph will be the keynote speaker at the event.

He is an author, leading child psychologist and wilderness advocate who promotes nurturing the wild in children and bonds with nature.

"My talks have been described as evocative and moving and I hope delegates will be able to reflect on their own relationship with nature," Mr Biddulph said.

Leading contemporary Australian artist, curator and lecturer Dr Fiona Foley will bring to light hidden histories during her presentation.

Dr Bradley Smith, author of The Dingo Debate, which covers the intriguing story of one of Australia's most iconic animals, will discuss a significant issue on the island, with his presentation titled Decoding Human-Dingo Conflict on K'gari.

"I look forward to contributing to the Collaborations session, sharing my research on this protected species and providing practical pathways to reduce negative interactions between humans and dingoes," Dr Smith said.

Other speakers will delve into cultural and environmental matters and the final session will be a question and answer open forum chaired by USC Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Wess.