The confidence crisis now gripping Australia's youth

Young people are facing a crisis in confidence, according to a new study.

Young people are facing a crisis in confidence, according to a new study.

THEY are among the most depressing figures you might read today.

Two thirds of the generation that should be the most optimistic about the future - young people - see their future as bleak.

Almost one in two of them experience a lack of confidence within themselves almost every day.

Even worse, almost half have no idea how to develop more confidence, despite a desire to do so.

And despite being the 'most connected' generation, almost 1 in 5 (19%) say they don't feel confident enough with anyone to speak about their mental health.

The shocking figures have been released today as a part of the launch of a new youth foundation which aims to raise $1 million in a year to help youth organisations reaching out to these people.

So where is it is all going wrong? And what can we do about it?

One of the answers is speaking more positively into the lives of young people.

How often do we praise them for what they do and who they are?

As parents, more often than not, especially with teenagers, we are telling them what they are doing wrong, rather than what they are doing right.

Queensland youth now believe their friends are more important to them to build confidence (69%) over their mum (54%) or dad (42%).

Nicholas Falconer

The Galaxy survey of 1000 young people aged 15 to 24 was done in the lead up to the KFC Youth Foundation.

The foundation will raise critical funds for the selected partners on this mission: Reach, Youngcare, StreetWork, Whitelion and ReachOut.

As a collective, all organisations will work together to ensure as many young Australians as possible have the confidence, skills and support they need.

"Creating an environment that empowers and supports young people has long been a cause close to KFC's heart. When people under 25 make up 90 percent of your team, it's clearly a no-brainer,'' KFC Australia's managing director, Nikki Lawson, said.

"KFC has a long history of instilling confidence in young people. We hire thousands of young people in the country - over 35,000 actually - and have seen the difference that confidence makes in their lives.

"The KFC Youth Foundation is an incredibly exciting opportunity to go beyond our restaurants and help to foster confidence in more young Australians."

"We have seen first-hand from our own people that when confident, young Australians have the potential to achieve great things. We firmly believe confidence helps youth to thrive in the world," she said.

When asked how confident they feel today on a scale of one to ten, the average young Aussie's self-reflection was 5.5.

These finding from the KFC Youth Confidence Report suggest those in power need to reconsider the way they engage with youth and how they explain their vision for the future.

KFC customers are being encouraged spare some coin to support the charity.

You can also donate online here.