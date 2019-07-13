Khan KOs Aussie Dib on ‘bizarre’ night

AMIR Khan dumped Billy Dib to the canvas twice on the way to a predictable fourth-round KO victory in Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning.

The British boxer will hope the victory sets up a mouth-watering mega-money clash against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

It was an easy night's work for the supposed $12.5 million the former welterweight world champ pocketed from the mismatch.

"I felt comfortable in there, we had to work on a strategy and I slowed everything down and made sure I was hitting him with the right shots," Khan said.

"It was a quick turnaround after the fight with Crawford. I have to give credit to Billy. He's a two-time world champion and he put in a good performance.

"We want the Manny Pacquiao fight, let's hope he comes to Saudi Arabia. Hopefully we come back at the end of the year and bring Manny Pacquiao here."

Khan gave a glimpse of his speed in the first round as he caught Dib with a couple of nice rights before stepping out to reassess.

Dib, 33, tasted canvas in the second round and managed to get to his feet on eight, but it seemed a matter of when and not if he would be stopped.

It was a solid left that thundered Billy the Kid's chin as the Aussie made a terrible lunge forward.

Amir Khan puts his career back on track #KhanDib pic.twitter.com/zhwviETSqm — Dan Frost (@DannyBoyFrost) July 12, 2019

The third round was all about Dib trying to survive, which he surprisingly managed, but the immense weight and power difference between the two was showing.

Dib, who stepped up two weights for the fight, was dumped to the floor in the fourth round after an explosive array of shots from Khan, and the towel was immediately thrown in.

Even by boxing’s incredible standards this Saudi Arabia event is truly bizarre #KhanDib — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) July 12, 2019

For his efforts, Khan collected the WBC International Welterweight belt - but it's not one he will be sitting alongside his world versions.

It will also help the 2004 Olympic silver medallist forget about his horror loss in the fight previous against world champion Terence Crawford.

Boxing fans will now be hoping Khan, 32, can set up a scrap against his former stablemate Pacquiao.

Khan said he would retire if he lost against Dib, but hopes victory will set up a Pacquiao scrap.

The Filipino multi-weight world champ fights Keith Thurman next weekend.

There is of course old rival Kell Brook as an option, but that seems further away than ever to get set up.

FURY WINS AFTER PETERS CLAIMS REF INJURED HIM

Samuel Peter claims a shoulder injury. Picture: Dave Pinegar

In the chief support of the night at the Hughie Fury was involved in a shambles of a fight at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah - but got the victory against Samuel Peter.

It was all over in the seventh round as Peter was pulled out with an apparent dislocated shoulder - which he seemed to blame referee Ingo Barrabas for.

Peter had hammered in two low blows to Fury - the cousin of heavyweight star Tyson - before the referee rushed in to separate the fighters.

After catching one of Peter's punches to the nose, Barrabas pushed him to the ropes, from where the 38-year-old claimed his shoulder popped out.

After a three-minute delay with doctors called to the apron, it was eventually waved off.

I don't claim to know a lot about boxing but that Hughie Fury fight was embarrassing. How did that fight go on for so long when his opponent was hitting low consistently. And then he fakes a shoulder injury to try and stop the referee throwing it out 🤣 — Luke Gardener (@LukeGardener82) July 12, 2019

"I was very disappointed with how it ended. There were a lot of blows in there but that's how it is.

"I think frustration came in and when he was getting hit he was landing with the low blows.

"He just wanted to get out of there, it wasn't a genuine injury, he just bottled it.

"I took his best shots but it is what it is."

I hope this is the last boxing event to take place in Saudi Arabia.



What a shambles.



Amir Khan won in the fourth after Billy Dib's corner threw in the towel.



Khan was expected to pocket $7million whatever happened. — Faisal | فيصل عيدروس (@faisaledroos) July 12, 2019

I mean.... that was silly. @hughiefury handled it well, but what the hell has Samuel Peter been drinking? #FuryPeter — Andy Shepherd (@andyshep) July 12, 2019