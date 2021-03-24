Khloe turns heads in tiny $50 bikini

Khloe Kardashian has left fans in awe after sharing a series of snaps showing off her toned figure in a skimpy metallic bikini.

Khloe Kardashian is known for loving her metallic bikinis, recently treating fans to a set from her own label Good American.

The 36-year-old reality star showed off her toned figure in a series of pool snaps to promote her size inclusive line which has expanded into swimwear in time for the northern hemisphere summer.

In one caption Khloe described the new swimwear range as "incredible" which she said has coverage to make you "look and feel confident and sexy".

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her toned figure in a tiny, silver metallic bikini. Picture: Instagram/KhloeKardashian

The sizes are available in 00 to 32.

"Body on point," one fan wrote.

"Hot," said another.

"So stunning," a third commented.

Khloe shared four snaps posing in the tiny, silver metallic bikini which retails for $US39 ($A50).

In one of the images, which attracted the most 'likes' and comments, it showed the mother-of-one holding a drink in one hand, with her massive diamond ring on full display, as the cropped shot drew attention to her ample cleavage and minuscule bikini bottoms.

"Holy moly," one fan commented.

"Gorgeous," a second person added.

The 36-year-old mother-of-one also had a huge diamond ring on full display sparking rumours she is engaged. Picture: Instagram/KhloeKardashian

It comes after another metallic bikini pic she shared last month where she posed poolside with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney relaxed in a bright orange suit covered in white polka dots while Khloe donned a metallic iridescent silver piece with a loose white cover-up.

But it was Khloe's huge ring in her recent snaps that had fans wondering if she was engaged.

Rumours began circulating last week when she confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson are officially back on with a gushing birthday tribute.

She also shared that they had made embryos as they gear up for another baby.

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," she wrote on his 30th birthday with an tribute.

The reality star showing off her abs in the set which retails for $50. Picture: Instagram/KhloeKardashian

As the first episode of the latest - and final - season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians kicked off last week, Khloe spoke candidly about her IVF process with Thompson, who even drove her to an egg retrieval procedure.

She later revealed the pair were able to make three healthy embryos.

Since sharing the news that she is back on with the Celtic's player, Khloe has copped major backlash for having "dragged" younger sister Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods "through the mud".

"Khloe Kardashian owes Jordyn a PUBLIC apology. Dragged this girl through the mud just to take Tristan back. a f***ing joke," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"None of my business but it's still so weird how Tristan was warmly accepted back into the family yet all ties were cut from Jordyn. Hmmm," added another.

"I … can't believe … that Khloe is back with Tristan … after how she treated Jordyn?" another said.

"OK so now that Khloe has taken Tristan back after he cheated, is she gonna stop publicly bashing Jordyn or is it still all her fault," a fourth wrote.

Originally published as Khloe turns heads in tiny $50 bikini