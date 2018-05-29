Kick-start morning with free coffee and business advice

FINANCIAL advisory firm Ulton is giving away free business advice and coffee over the next two days in celebration of Small Business Week.

On Tuesday, their friendly team will be outside Maryborough Town Hall from 6.30am-9am offering the ultimate double shot to workers to kick-start their morning.

The pop-up initiative will be in front of Aquavue Cafe and Restaurant on the Esplande in Hervey Bay on Wednesday.

Ulton marketing manager Katrina Darr said a number of different professionals would be at hand to discuss topics including business planning, cash flow, profit, succession, estate planning, and human resource issues.

"We'll be giving advice looking at anything around business related topics,” Ms Darr said.

"A common concern we hear is people who don't have a businesses plan, they may say they have it in their head but nothing written down.

"A lot of people are worried about risks and how to structure a business.”

Ms Darr said clients often sought advice on achieving a better work-life balance.

In attendance at the pop-up sessions will be consultants with expertise in different financial fields - including estate planning, insurance and human resources - as well as partners from local firms.

Business owners and workers from any industry are invited to the pop-us sessions, which will also offer take-home materials including their recent SME research report.