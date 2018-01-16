Menu
Kick start university plan at USC

University of the Sunshine Coast architecture at twilight.
University of the Sunshine Coast architecture at twilight. Brett Wortman
Inge Hansen
by

IT IS time to explore your options and kick start your university study plans.

USC Fraser Coast is holding its first Meet USC on Thursday, January 18.

It doesn't matter if you're still thinking about studying, have questions about applications or you need help working out your preferences, the event will help to answer all your questions.

What's better is you'll have the chance to explore the campus.

If you have not yet applied or received an offer, the event will allow you to chat with program advisors about your preferred degree, speak to admissions staff about alternative pathways and changing preferences, take a campus tour, attend a 'planning your career' session and attend a special presentation which prepares you for what to expect when starting your studies.

If you have accepted your USC offer already, you will receive an invitation to come to a Getting Started Session where you'll learn how to enrol and choose courses, navigate USC Central, view your timetable, access student systems and more to make the process easier.

Sessions will be held at USC Sunshine Coast from 2pm to 5pm and at USC Fraser Coast from 2pm to 4pm.

To be a part of Meet USC, register your details at goo.gl/9EoAM9.

Topics:  fccommunity fceducation fraser coast sunshine coast university

Fraser Coast Chronicle
