KICKING GOALS: Kids get back to sport with govt help

KICKING GOALS: State MP Bruce Saunders has announced State Government help to get kids back playing sport. Photo: File

STATE Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the announcement families have the opportunity to get back into sport through the State Government’s special COVID-19 round of $150 FairPlay vouchers.

They are available from today and the vouchers will help cover membership and sign-on costs for struggling families.

“Mums and dads are doing it tough as the global impacts of the pandemic are realised,” Mr Saunders said.

“For those who have lost work, paying that club registration fee isn’t high on the priority list when there’s a mortgage or rent to worry about.

“I don’t want any child missing out on the opportunity to play the sport they love, so these Fair Play vouchers have come at a great time for families and sporting clubs in our city.

“Whether it’s the Wallaroos, Brothers, Brumbies or Colts, find your team and get on board.”

Sport Minister Mick de Brenni said there were more than 4,500 clubs registered to receive the 73,000 FairPlay vouchers on offer.

“I can’t thank enough the Queensland volunteers running local clubs who’ve been superb in operating under COVID Safe requirements to keep their players and members safe throughout Stages 1 and 2 of our Road map to easing restrictions,” he said.

“It’s because of their great effort that we will now see the return of competition, including community AFL, with over 12,000 kids ready and raring to pick up the Sherrin.”

The special COVID-19 round opens after more than 4000 clubs received COVID SAFE Active Clubs Kickstart funding of $2000 which closed last week.

Eligibility criteria applies.

For more information, visit qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay.