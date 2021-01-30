KICKING GOALS: Sports award nominations now open for 2021
Nominations are now open for the 2021 Fraser Coast Sports Awards.
Fraser Coast Regional Council hosts the awards which acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of regional sporting groups, their volunteers, players, officials, and coaches.
Mayor George Seymour encouraged residents to nominate sports people who have done great jobs, either as a player, volunteer, coach or on the organising committee for local sports.
“Sport is an important part of life. It is not just the competition; the action on the field or the court; sport also includes the behind the scenes action – the training, the organising, the volunteers.
“Through these awards we can recognise the efforts of everyone involved.”
The award categories are:
Sportsperson of the year (male)
Sportsperson of the year (female)
Junior sportsperson of the year (under 14)
Sports masters of the year (40 years or older)
All abilities sports award
Team of the year
Event of the Year
Coach of the Year
Club Person of the Year
Nominations can be lodged online though the Fraser Coast Sports Awards page on the Council website.
Nominations close on March 7 and the awards ceremony will be held at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough at 12pm on March 28.