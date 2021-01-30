KICKING GOALS: Sports award nominations now open for 2021

nominations are now open for the 2021 Fraser Coast Sports Awards. Picture: 2018 Fraser Coast Sports Awards - award winners and runners-up. Back (L-R) Natasha Webber, Gillian Patterson, Keith Ashcroft, Caleb Ryan, Matthew Taylor, Daniel Parker, Brittany Roll, Kym Lingard, Brandi Alberts, Hannah Karrasch, Ben Villabolos, John Street, Eddie Anderson, Kerrianne Farrelly, Jacob Chapman and Chronicle s

nominations are now open for the 2021 Fraser Coast Sports Awards. Picture: 2018 Fraser Coast Sports Awards - award winners and runners-up. Back (L-R) Natasha Webber, Gillian Patterson, Keith Ashcroft, Caleb Ryan, Matthew Taylor, Daniel Parker, Brittany Roll, Kym Lingard, Brandi Alberts, Hannah Karrasch, Ben Villabolos, John Street, Eddie Anderson, Kerrianne Farrelly, Jacob Chapman and Chronicle s

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Fraser Coast Sports Awards.

Fraser Coast Regional Council hosts the awards which acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of regional sporting groups, their volunteers, players, officials, and coaches.

Mayor George Seymour encouraged residents to nominate sports people who have done great jobs, either as a player, volunteer, coach or on the organising committee for local sports.

“Sport is an important part of life. It is not just the competition; the action on the field or the court; sport also includes the behind the scenes action – the training, the organising, the volunteers.

“Through these awards we can recognise the efforts of everyone involved.”

The award categories are:

Sportsperson of the year (male)

Sportsperson of the year (female)

Junior sportsperson of the year (under 14)

Sports masters of the year (40 years or older)

All abilities sports award

Team of the year

Event of the Year

Coach of the Year

Club Person of the Year

Nominations can be lodged online though the Fraser Coast Sports Awards page on the Council website.

Nominations close on March 7 and the awards ceremony will be held at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough at 12pm on March 28.