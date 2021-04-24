Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Not only did they miss out on a prized baseball, this dad and his young son also lost their lunch in a hilarious crowd moment.
Parenting

Kid shattered after dad drops the lot in huge parenting fail

by Paulina Dedaj
24th Apr 2021 10:22 AM

The Cincinnati Reds hit six home runs in Friday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but one fan lost even more trying to catch one of those homers for his son.

Eugenio Suarez, 29, hit his first home run since April 10 to tie the game 4-4 in the sixth inning, and as he was rounding the bases, a Reds fan in the stands took a huge tumble trying to catch the ball for his kid.

The father, who has been dubbed the "Nacho Man" by social media users, had a tray of cheesy chips in one hand while trying to catch the baseball in the other.

Just when he thought he had it, he didn't. He tumbled two rows down trying to recover the ball but instead lost his nachos, his shoe and probably a little dignity. Another little boy capitalised on the cringe-worthy moment and got a hold of Suarez's homer.

But the story does have a silver lining.

The kid can't believe it.
The viral moment was seen by the wife of Reds relief pitched Lucas Sims, who took to Twitter to find "Nacho Man" so they could get him a baseball from the game.

"We'll get you taken care of Nacho Man," Sims added.

Lucky enough, the Sims found the man and said they were sending him an autographed ball for his son. They even threw in a free pizza to cover the cost of his lost nachos.

There were nachos flying everywhere.
The Reds lost 14-11, ending the season series with the Diamondbacks 1-5. Cincinnati became the first team in major league history to lose when it hit at least six home runs and its starting pitcher allowed two or fewer runs, according to STATS.

- Fox News

Originally published as Kid shattered after dad drops the lot

baseball parenting

