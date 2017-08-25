25°
Community

Kidney disease patients benefit from annual raffle

Kerrie Alexander
| 25th Aug 2017 4:00 PM
Jim McConnell from the Fraser Coast Kidney Club hopes to raise $3000 through the annual raffle.
Jim McConnell from the Fraser Coast Kidney Club hopes to raise $3000 through the annual raffle. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JIM McConnell knows first-hand how the fundraising efforts of the Fraser Coast Kidney Club can help local patients.

He said the club started three years ago to assist Fraser Coast residents living with kidney disease, including his wife Allyson Dreger who was diagnosed about 10 years ago.

The club raises funds through their annual monster raffle to buy whatever is needed at the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Hospital's renal units and patients homes.

Patients, like Allyson, can spend up to five days a week on dialysis at home, which is a vital way to cleanse the blood so the kidneys can continue functioning.

"We try and raise money to support local kidney patients; if they need something we try and supply it for them.

"I think it really does make life easier for the patients."

The club also helps to brighten up the patients festive season by helping to cover the cost of a Christmas party each year.

"If there's anything they want and it's in our power to get it, we will do it."

The club has a goal of raising $3000 through the fundraising raffle and there's some terrific prizes up for grabs.

For $1 a ticket, punters could win a $400 return trip to Brisbane on Atkinson's Shuttle or a $400 skydive with Skydive Hervey Bay, just to name a few.

Raffle winners will be drawn on October 29 at Scarness Park on the Esplanade.

To find out more, phone Mr McConnell on 0419 774 490.

 

  • The Fraser Coast Kidney Club is a community-based group of volunteers with the express aim of supporting all persons within the Fraser Coast who are affected by kidney disease.
  • The club is an affiliate of Kidney Health Australia, a not-for-profit organisation with the vision of saving and improving the lives of Australians affected by Kidney Disease. See factbox (right) for raffle prize list.

 WHAT YOU CAN WIN

  • A return trip for two to Brisbane on Atkinson's Shuttle Bus valued at $400.
  • A tandem skydive with Skydive Hervey Bay valued at $400.
  • A sunset cruise for two on board the MV Amaroo.
  • A patchwork quilt.
  • A hamper of homewares.
  • Flavorstone infusion grill.
  • Remington Hair Straightener from Harvey Norman and a Hart of Hair voucher.
  • $50 dinner voucher at the Beach House Hotel.
  • $60 meal voucher at Cafe Balaena.
  • $75 dinner voucher at Bayswater.
  • Gift pack from Nova Pharmacy.
  • Platinum movie voucher courtesy of Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinemas.

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS

  • Outside of Urangan Woolworths, Urangan Central Shopping Centre on September 6, 23 and October 6, from 9am.
  • Outside of Eli Waters Woolworths, Eli Waters Shopping Centre, on September 14 and 28, from 9am.
  • Tickets will also be on sale on October 29 at Scarness Park.

Topics:  fccommunity fraser coast kidney club fundraising kidney disease what's on

SAVAGE ATTACK: One calf dead, another seriously injured

SAVAGE ATTACK: One calf dead, another seriously injured

HERVEY Bay police are investigating a savage attack on two cows, which left one dead and the other seriously injured, on Wednesday.

Fraser Coast welcomes Variety

Variety Club Bash from Melbourne to Fraser Island - Where's Wally team (L) Wayne Cornish, Robert Grigg and Jonathan Dewar prepare to catch the barge to Kingfisher.

Variety Bash ended their week long journey on Fraser Island today

Pollies need to focus on the cost of living: Opinion

I'm not usually a pessimist, but I would say not any time soon.

Properties without power after line falls causing fire

Urban and rural crews headed to the fire.

Local Partners

Prep students play doctor at Teddy Bear Hospital

WHAT better way for kids to learn about health than with a big teddy, their own furry friend and enthusiastic medical students?

WATCH: Grooving grannies put best feet forward

TALENT SHOW: The Black and Whites from Fraser Shores Retirement Village (from left) Pam McIntosh, Shirley Richter, Marion Loveday, Helga Reinstadler, Lynne Chambers, Ralda Dale, Ursula Raetze and Kay McLeod have their routine down pat for this Sunday’s Talent Quest.

"It is a most unusual act."

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

ELISE Stacy, one of the new favourites to win The Bachelor, has revealed that she nearly quit Ten’s dating show earlier this year.

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Bay upcoming actor to make appearance on your TV soon

RISING STAR: Hervey Bay actor Elliot Ashton.

He recently did filming for an upcoming crime drama.

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 $310,000

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Great Family Home

57 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 bedroom home, main with ensuite Open plan kitchen, family and dining area Separate formal lounge room Under-roof entertainment area Double remote control...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river