Kidney disease patients benefit from annual raffle

Jim McConnell from the Fraser Coast Kidney Club hopes to raise $3000 through the annual raffle.

JIM McConnell knows first-hand how the fundraising efforts of the Fraser Coast Kidney Club can help local patients.

He said the club started three years ago to assist Fraser Coast residents living with kidney disease, including his wife Allyson Dreger who was diagnosed about 10 years ago.

The club raises funds through their annual monster raffle to buy whatever is needed at the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Hospital's renal units and patients homes.

Patients, like Allyson, can spend up to five days a week on dialysis at home, which is a vital way to cleanse the blood so the kidneys can continue functioning.

"We try and raise money to support local kidney patients; if they need something we try and supply it for them.

"I think it really does make life easier for the patients."

The club also helps to brighten up the patients festive season by helping to cover the cost of a Christmas party each year.

"If there's anything they want and it's in our power to get it, we will do it."

The club has a goal of raising $3000 through the fundraising raffle and there's some terrific prizes up for grabs.

For $1 a ticket, punters could win a $400 return trip to Brisbane on Atkinson's Shuttle or a $400 skydive with Skydive Hervey Bay, just to name a few.

Raffle winners will be drawn on October 29 at Scarness Park on the Esplanade.

To find out more, phone Mr McConnell on 0419 774 490.

The Fraser Coast Kidney Club is a community-based group of volunteers with the express aim of supporting all persons within the Fraser Coast who are affected by kidney disease.

The club is an affiliate of Kidney Health Australia, a not-for-profit organisation with the vision of saving and improving the lives of Australians affected by Kidney Disease. See factbox (right) for raffle prize list.

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

A return trip for two to Brisbane on Atkinson's Shuttle Bus valued at $400.

A tandem skydive with Skydive Hervey Bay valued at $400.

A sunset cruise for two on board the MV Amaroo.

A patchwork quilt.

A hamper of homewares.

Flavorstone infusion grill.

Remington Hair Straightener from Harvey Norman and a Hart of Hair voucher.

$50 dinner voucher at the Beach House Hotel.

$60 meal voucher at Cafe Balaena.

$75 dinner voucher at Bayswater.

Gift pack from Nova Pharmacy.

Platinum movie voucher courtesy of Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinemas.

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS