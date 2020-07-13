Menu
Crime

Kids basketball ref on child porn charge

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
13th Jul 2020 6:47 PM
A PROMINENT Logan basketball referee who officiates in games involving children as young as under-10 has been charged with the possession of "pre-pubescent" child pornography.

Beenleigh man Cori Leslie Stuart Guy, 41, club Logan Thunder's Basketball Referee Development Manager and a foundational member of more than 20 years, was charged on Friday with the single offence.

Today in court Mr Guy was bailed after spending the weekend in the watch house on remand. He did not appear due to a poor video link.

His bail conditions include that he have no contact with children under the age of 16.

Logan Thunder's Basketball Referee Development Manager Cori Leslie Stuart Guy, 41, has been charged with possessing child exploitation material. Picture: Facebook
Police prosecutor Sgt Wendy Moman told the court the material allegedly discovered in Mr Guy's possession included "pre-pubescent children in various sexual positions".

She said apart from the current charge Mr Guy had a "quite unremarkable history".

Beenleigh man Cori Leslie Stuart Guy, 41, is prominent within the Logan Thunder basketball community. Picture: Alex Treacy
Defence lawyer Lex Weddell told the court his client was the "sole breadwinner" of his household and was paying off a mortgage.

He said Mr Guy could comply with any orders.

The charge has been adjourned off for case conferencing and will be mentioned again in Court 3 of the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 2.

Originally published as Kids basketball ref on child porn charge

