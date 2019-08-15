Menu
A man and woman have been arrested following the two recent drive-by shootings in Kirwan.
Crime

Kids caught up in drive-by shootings

15th Aug 2019 7:41 AM
A WOMAN has been charged with opening fire on a family of five as they pulled into their driveway, five days after she allegedly shot up their Townsville home.

Two adults and three children were in a Landcruiser when a red Mercedes pulled up behind them in suburban Kirwan about 7.45pm on Saturday.

A number of shots were fired into the rear of their vehicle but the bullets missed the family.

Police later found the stolen Mercedes on fire in nearby Rasmussen.

It's alleged the woman, and a man who is also accused of Saturday's shooting, then travelled to Cairns.

Detectives arrested the pair at Cairns Base Hospital on Wednesday. It's unclear why they were at the hospital.

It's alleged the same woman was also involved in a drive-by shooting at the family's home five days before Saturday's incident.

Police say she went to the property just before midnight on August 5 and fired a number of shots into a garage door before fleeing in a car.

The woman, 24, has been charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson and drug possession.

The man, 25, has been charged one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and arson.

They are due to front the Cairns Magistrates Court on Thursday.

