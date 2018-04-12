Kids Choice help those 'away protecting them'

Kids Choice Granville students Billy, Ayden, Jimmy, Phoebe, Zoe-Lee, Tennessee, Holly, Ethan, Ava and Zauntaye shows their support with thumbs up for our troops and donated 12 Anzac Day care packages.

Kids Choice Granville students Billy, Ayden, Jimmy, Phoebe, Zoe-Lee, Tennessee, Holly, Ethan, Ava and Zauntaye shows their support with thumbs up for our troops and donated 12 Anzac Day care packages. contributed

TO HELP brighten their day and just in time for Anzac Day, soldiers overseas will receive a care package sent with love from the children of Kids Choice Granville.

KCG 2IC Julie-Ann Kirstenfeldt, whose brother has been in the Royal Australian Air Force for 15 years and done five tours, knows how they appreciate these little packs.

"My mum, sister and I gather stuff up each time he goes over and we send him something.

"Christopher has a wife and two children and it is hard on them all."

She said her brother had not long done a stint overseas and after seeing a poppy on the screen thought with Anzac Day coming up it would be a great idea for the kindy to get involved.

Parents and staff donated a multitude of items for the project and ended up sending 12 care packages yesterday, Thursday, April 12.

"We have put various items such as toiletries, biscuits, lollies and a very special poppy flower into the packages."

"The children from the nursery through to five years did a heap of drawings which were added to the care packs.

"On each drawing and painting we wrote 'thank you for your service and your help'.

"During the activity which we started several weeks ago we discussed Anzac Day.

"The children would say they are away protecting us."