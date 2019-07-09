Menu
Do kids need mobile phones?
YOUR SAY: Kids don’t need mobile phones

The biggest cop-out these days that students need mobile phones to stay in contact with parents.

For generations, this was never a possibility. I could never contact my parents by mobile phone nor could my parents contact me via mobile when I was at school.

Like many of my contemporaries, I didn't have a mobile phone until I was in my late teens/early twenties. Mobile phones were expensive and not a necessity. Without this "emergency option" to contact parents, we all turned out ok.

These days, there are landline phones in every classroom. It's ridiculous for parents to argue that mobile phones are a necessity should an emergency arise.

This just excuses vacuous, distracted and oftentimes completely bone idle and very disrespectful behaviour.

