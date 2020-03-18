Kids dump mum’s loo paper stash in bath

A mum who cleverly managed to stockpile 18 rolls of toilet paper lost the lot when her kids decided to ‘play’ with it. Picture: Rohan Kelly

A mum who cleverly managed to stockpile 18 rolls of toilet paper lost the lot when her kids decided to ‘play’ with it. Picture: Rohan Kelly

A mum who took the precautionary measure of stocking up on 18 rolls of toilet paper amid the coronavirus outbreak has discovered she doesn't have a square to spare.

The reason wasn't due to excessive use, more she had left her precious haul unattended, and to her horror her children decided to put the whole lot in the bath. reports The Sun.

All 18 rolls along were submerged, turning the much-need supplies into a pile of unusable mush.

The mishap was shared on Twitter by Ed Cumming, who posted the snap saying: "My friend bought 18 loo rolls and her kids put them all in the bath."

The mum’s precious toilet paper supplies were added to the bath, along with a selection of toys. Picture: Ed Cumming/Twitter

The tweet has racked up hundreds of likes and comments, as people found the blunder hilarious.

Commenting online, one person said: "Throw some pasta into that and it'd be a sure fire quarantine kit."

Another suggested: "Give the kids a rolling pin, a bucketful of the mush and a washing line.

"Should keep them busy."

Twitter users who had seen the photo of the mushy loo roll thought the whole thing was hilarious. Picture: Twitter

This person thought: "Add some sugar and yeast. The bogroll bathwine should be ready in a couple of months."

Someone else said: "I literally GASPED when I saw that."

While someone else chuckled: "Kids gotta love them."

Despite the woman's unfortunate situation providing a temporary moment of humorous respite, the reality in Australia amid toilet paper shortages remains grim.

While supermarkets across Australia are doing their best to keep up with demand, shoppers are stripping shelves at an alarming rate. Picture: Rohan Kelly

Coles, Woolworths and Aldi have all issued shoppers buying limits in recent weeks, before tightening the amounts people can buy as stock dwindles quicker than it can be replenished.

On Friday, Coles announced it would be limiting the purchase of pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, paper tissues and hand sanitisers to two items per customer.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci issued a message about toilet paper supplies as Australian continue to panic buy.

In an email sent to hundreds of customers, Mr Banducci said toilet paper "won't be available for pick up orders for the time being".

"Limits are now in place on toilet paper, wipes, paper towels, serviettes, rice and some other items," he said.

"Our toilet paper suppliers continue to work on meeting increased demand, and we're working with some suppliers to prioritise the production of smaller pack sizes, so we can make more packs available to you this week.

"Our team will be happy to see if toilet paper is available in store when you come in to pick up your order.

"We've been working hard to keep our shelves stocked and delivery and pick up windows available.

"However, as you are no doubt aware, demand is still very high and products are being bought more quickly than usual when they arrive in store."

"These remain challenging times and with the situation evolving."

Aldi also dropped its buying limits earlier in the week, restricting customers to one pack per customer from a previous limit of four.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission