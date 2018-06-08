Kid's health organisation named NDIS partner in Fraser Coast

HEALTH PARTNERS: BUSHKids CEO Carlton Meyn and clinical services manager Susan Harrison will help provide assistance to children between the ages of 0-6 after being announced as partners for the NDIS in the Fraser Coast.

HEALTH PARTNERS: BUSHKids CEO Carlton Meyn and clinical services manager Susan Harrison will help provide assistance to children between the ages of 0-6 after being announced as partners for the NDIS in the Fraser Coast. Alistair Brightman

HEALTH organisation BUSHKids has been named the National Disability Insurance Scheme partner in the Fraser Coast to provide Early Childhood Early Intervention (ECEI) services across the region.

The group, which already provides ECEI services in Bundaberg and Central Queensland, was awarded the contract to expand their services earlier this week.

Under the partnership BUSHKids will work with children from 0-6 years of age to provide developmental services on a short to long-term basis.

BUSHKids CEO Carlton Meyn said it was a welcome return to the Fraser Coast, where they ran a residential home in Hervey Bay for about 60 years.

He said the group was already looking for a suitable premises.

BUSHKids clinical services manager Susan Harrison said new staff would be recruited to man their chosen centre.

"We will be opening new service centres on the Fraser Coast with smaller satellite centres in South Burnett and Gympie,” Ms Harrison said.

"We need somewhere that is welcoming for families, with private rooms for therapy and family meetings and accessible for people with disabilities.”

The organisation was established in 1934 as the Royal Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme by a Maryborough doctor.

They operated out of a home in Torquay from 1938 until it closed in 1997.

Mr Meyn said the group re-establishing in the Fraser Coast was a "return to the organisation's spiritual roots.”

The NDIS is due to roll out in Maryborough and across Wide Bay-Burnett from July 1.