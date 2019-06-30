Kids' kites flying high for Poppins Festival

FLYING A KITE: Dhana Larkin, 3, from Maryborough joyously flies her kite at the Let's Go Fly a Kite event on Sunday.

TAKING her lead from the iconic Mary Poppins songbook, little Dhana Larkin loved seeing her new kite taking flight.

The three-year-old was among the dozens of children who flocked to the green of Queens Park working hard to make her kite take to the sky for the Let's Go Fly a Kite event in Maryborough yesterday.

A new addition to the annual Mary Poppins festival, the event gave children a chance to decorate their very own Mary Poppins-inspired kite and enjoy a day in the sun.

Marc the Joyologist provided live entertainment for the kids throughout the day.

Event coordinator from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Jazz Fabian said the kite gathering had been a great success for its inaugural year, with at least 80 kites being decorated.

She said the new Poppins film, starring Emily Blunt, had created the next generation of fans.

"With the new movie out, we thought it would be a really great fit to make the program a bit more full," she said.

"The big kites... will be created for the Saturday parade."