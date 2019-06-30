Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLYING A KITE: Dhana Larkin, 3, from Maryborough joyously flies her kite at the Let's Go Fly a Kite event on Sunday.
FLYING A KITE: Dhana Larkin, 3, from Maryborough joyously flies her kite at the Let's Go Fly a Kite event on Sunday. Alistair Brightman
News

Kids' kites flying high for Poppins Festival

Blake Antrobus
by
30th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAKING her lead from the iconic Mary Poppins songbook, little Dhana Larkin loved seeing her new kite taking flight.

The three-year-old was among the dozens of children who flocked to the green of Queens Park working hard to make her kite take to the sky for the Let's Go Fly a Kite event in Maryborough yesterday.

A new addition to the annual Mary Poppins festival, the event gave children a chance to decorate their very own Mary Poppins-inspired kite and enjoy a day in the sun.

KITE FLYING: All the action from M'boro's Let's Fly a Kite

Marc the Joyologist provided live entertainment for the kids throughout the day.

Event coordinator from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Jazz Fabian said the kite gathering had been a great success for its inaugural year, with at least 80 kites being decorated.

She said the new Poppins film, starring Emily Blunt, had created the next generation of fans.

"With the new movie out, we thought it would be a really great fit to make the program a bit more full," she said.

"The big kites... will be created for the Saturday parade."

More Stories

Show More
fccommunity kite kite flying maryborough mary poppins mary poppins festival queens park
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    KITE FLYING: All the action from M'boro's Let's Fly a Kite

    premium_icon KITE FLYING: All the action from M'boro's Let's Fly a Kite

    News With the Mary Poppins Festival in full swing, it was the perfect day to learn how to fly a kite down in the Heritage City

    • 30th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    Poppins and punks combine in stunning street party

    premium_icon Poppins and punks combine in stunning street party

    News Another street party has come and gone, but this one had a twist

    • 30th Jun 2019 4:45 PM
    RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

    premium_icon RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

    Trend setting Maryborough has another jewel in its crown, thanks to the Steampunks

    GALLERY: All the bells and whistles at the M'boro Steamfesta

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the bells and whistles at the M'boro Steamfesta

    News The Chronicle was there to capture all the Steampunk action