Kids learn first aid in program

IT WAS a special affair for 21 Maryborough Special School senior and transition students at their recent assembly.

The students received their certificates for attending and participating in the Community Safety Initiative Training Program - snake bite management , CPR awareness, chocking, drowning, marine and other stings and bites.

Maryborough Local Ambulance committee peer trainer Andrea Stevenson presented the students with their certificate capping off the six-week training program.

"I am delighted with the student enthusiasm and level of engagement in the training program,” Andrea said.

"Each session was carefully tailored to meet the student's needs and this was clearly reflected in their retention of skills and knowledge at the end of the course.

Scenario based training was provided enabling hand-on skills with manikins, bandaging, splints, dressing.

Maryborough Special School triathlon coach and Duke of Edinburgh Award leader Deb Campbell said the school's teachers assisted the students.

"Those teachers who joined in to assist were also impressed by the level of student involvement and outcomes,” Deb said.

"They reported that the students clearly enjoyed the program and were still talking about what they learned.”

Andrea said this was the greatest compliment a teacher could receive.

"The ambulance committee would be pleased to offer this program to any interested school, community group or community members at large,” she said.

Any other local school or local business wishing to include this training for staff or students could contact the Maryborough Local Ambulance committee or phone 4121 2061 to make arrangement.