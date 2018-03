Having fun with water play were (from left) Jasper Walters, mum Stacey Cash and Ivan Walkers at the Brolga's Mud Play.

WHO says kids need video games and televisions to keep them entertained?



Yesterday two mountains of mud piled high outside Maryborough's Brolga Theatre did the job perfectly.



Dozens of children played in the mud, getting legs, faces and clothes smothered in the delightful mess.



There were also other activities surrounding the mud piles for kids a little less keen to get dirty.