Ben Ungermann disappeared from episodes of MasterChef after being charged. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Kids to testify in MasterChef star’s case

by Karen Sweeney, AAP
25th Jun 2020 2:56 PM

Four children are set to be called as witnesses when former MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann challenges allegations of sexual assault against a teenager.

The Queensland-based chef and reality show contestant is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Melbourne in February.

Ungermann, 36, will challenge charges in a contested hearing, scheduled in Melbourne Magistrates Court on October 22.

Prosecutors said four children would give evidence in the matter.

A preliminary hearing was run online on Thursday because Ungermann has returned to his home state.

Ben Ungermann was the 2017 runner-up, returning for MasterChef Australia: Back To Win.
Prosecutors took no issue with the fact that despite being on bail he was not present for the hearing.

There appears to be no prospect of the matter resolving and a contested hearing would likely take between five and seven days, the magistrate was told.

Ungermann appeared in early episodes of this season's Network 10 cooking show, but disappeared from television screens in May.

"Due to a personal matter, Ben has had to leave the competition and he will not be returning," show judge Jock Zonfrillo told contestants.

 

