Kids traumatised after watching dad choke their mum

Young children were left traumatised after they watched their father choke their mother.

IN AN address to the Toowoomba District Court a mother told of the lasting emotional damage done to her children as they watched their father choke and headbutt her.

"(My daughter) has regressed, replacing (her father) with a dummy," she said.

"She still wakes through the night with nightmares."

The court heard yesterday that a 26-year-old father, who cannot be named in order to protect his victim's privacy, forced his way into his ex-partner's home about 7.30pm on August 23, 2019.

Crown Prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said the father grabbed the mother's throat with one hand and locked the door behind him with the other.

He pushed her down, choking her with two hands.

"There is a moment when the complainant kicks at his groin," Ms Petrie said.

"He falls but he regains his balance and resumes the choking, saying, 'You have brought this on yourself, you need to be taught a lesson'."

The court heard the father repeatedly headbutted the mother until a neighbour interrupted the assault.

Acting in his defence, lawyer David Jones said his client had a minor criminal record.

Judge Nathan Jarro sentenced the father to three years jail after an early guilty plea to the domestic violence charges of choking and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Judge Jarro acknowledged the 109 days of pre-sentence custody served by the father and released him on parole.

"It was no doubt a terrifying experience for your ex-partner and your two girls," he said.

"You brought shame and embarrassment on them when it ought to be you who is shamed and embarrassed.

"The community views your actions as cowardly."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.