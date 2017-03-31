Kids were at school before cancellation

NO HOLIDAY: Filling sandbags near Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre - getting ready for heavy rainfall.

A FRASER Coast principal says about 100 students were already at school by the time the Department of Education issued a cancellation alert to hundreds of Queensland schools.

Kawungan State School principal Simon Boss-Walker told the Chronicle the school was notified about the decision to close the school at 7.30am yesterday.

"We had a number [of students] at school because of choir and band practises, we probably had about 100 students on-site,” Mr Boss-Walker said.

"We were able to text message every parent in the school and put a message on Facebook very quickly; the site was cleared by 9.30am.”

The Hervey Bay school is one of the hundreds of schools across Queensland closed today due to the rough weather from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

Mr Boss-Walker said in an ideal situation, earlier warning would have been good, but in the end it did not matter because there were protocols in place.

The principal said the students' parents had been "fantastic and very understanding” about the closure.

Mr Boss-Walker said the school was closed as a matter of safety.

"We can't take the risk of having 1000 students and staff members at school and then find out we can't get them home,” he said.

"Their safety is absolutely paramount.”