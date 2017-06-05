Kidzone a no-go zone as another Bay business closes

CLOSED: Kidzone Hervey Bay has closed its doors for the last time, after failing to make a profit.

IT WAS with a mixture of regret and relief that Sandra Dawson closed the doors of Hervey Bay's Kidzone for the last time on Sunday.

After two-and-a-half years of trying to make the children's play centre a profitable business, Ms Dawson made the tough decision to close. She said it had not been well enough supported to cover its own running costs, with an estimated eight groups coming through the doors in the last week of business.

"I am sad for the kids because they won't have it anymore, but personally I'm not (sad),” Ms Dawson said.

She said the stress of trying to keep Kidzone afloat while also running her other business, the French Bakehouse, at the Airport Service Centre, had been too much.

Despite the poor numbers, she said there had been a small group of regulars to whom she was grateful.

"I've been trying to let the regulars know over the past couple of weeks (about the closure),” she said.

"I would like to thank the family day care providers of Hervey Bay because they have supported it, in particular Kim McNaught who did music and movement on Fridays.”

Ms Dawson said she would now be able to focus more on the French Bakehouse.

"We do want to apologise to the children of Hervey Bay,” she said.

"It is disappointing, but it is just not covering costs.”