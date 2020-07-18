Killer sentenced for brutal stabbing of teenager in park

James Paul Alderton was sentenced to 14 years and six months imprisonment.

A MAN who stabbed another man to death in a Murwillumbah park in 2017 has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison.

James Paul Alderton, 25, appeared before the Lismore District Court on Friday via video link from Lithgow Correctional Centre, where he was sentenced to 14 years and six months imprisonment for manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm and wounding with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge Jeffery McLennan handed down his judgment for the "tragic chain of events" that occurred during an altercation near Knox Park, Murwillumbah on June 6, 2017.

After a brawl involving a group of teenagers at Knox Park, Alderton fatally stabbed Charles Larter, critically injured Charles' 18-year-old son, Zackary Larter, and injured Joshua Mead with a stolen knife.

He claimed it was in part self-defence, but Judge McLennan said it was "laughable" Alderton would have been acting in self-defence.

Judge McLennan said Alderton's stealing of the knife, attacking the three men on different occasions, refusing to retreat and the continuous combat in the span of five minutes highlighted his lack of a need to defend himself while being chased by the group.

However, he stated Alderton's diagnosed schizophrenia, personality disorder, learning difficulties and other cogitative behavioural issues did contribute to his decision making to attack the three men.

"His schizophrenia contributed to his poor judgment and impulse control," Judge McLennan said.

The Larter family provided the court with victim impact statements describing how the loss of Charlie, their "anchor", was agony.

The court heard the family continue to struggle, especially on June 6 each year because not only was it the day Charlie died but it was also his birthday.

In handing down his judgment, Judge McLennan said he had considered Alderton's need for support to address his mental health and substance issue abuse.

Alderton was sentenced to a total of 14 years and six months imprisonment, with a 10-year non-parole period.

He will be eligible for parole in June 2027.