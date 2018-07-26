KILLER VIEWS: Calls for CCTV to catch tree vandals

Trees and undergrowth poisoned in Mant Street, Point Vernon. Former council parks and gardens staff (L) Glen Kruger and Geoff Cornwell.

Trees and undergrowth poisoned in Mant Street, Point Vernon. Former council parks and gardens staff (L) Glen Kruger and Geoff Cornwell. Alistair Brightman

GLEN Kruger remembers nurturing the trees along the Point Vernon foreshore when they were saplings in the 1970s.

The council's former parks curator was horrified this week to find many of them dead or dying after a vandal elaborately poisoned up to 80 trees along the Esplanade.

Many suspect it was the act of an out-of-control homeowner who wanted to remove the treeline for ocean views.

"One person obviously did it, and even back in the day people up the road would end up reporting it because they had actually seen it happening,” Mr Kruger said.

He has now called for CCTV to be installed along troubled hotspots to catch environmental vandals in the act.

ENVIRONMENTAL VANDALISM: Trees and undergrowth poisoned in Mant St, Pt Vernon. Some residents have called for CCTV to be installed to catch vandals. Alistair Brightman

The Chronicle reported yesterday some of the trees had been killed by a poison injection into their trunks.

The trees in the area are estimated to be anywhere between 20-100 years old and some stand about 45ft tall.

It's the second incident of tree poisoning along the Esplanade in the past year, after a Hervey Bay man killed several trees along another stretch of the suburb using herbicide.

The man reached an out-of-court settlement with the Fraser Coast Regional Council and agreed to pay $20,000 for the site's repair.

Mr Kruger said installing cameras in the hotspots was a viable option to stop the vandalism.

Trees and undergrowth poisoned in Mant Street, Point Vernon. Former council parks and gardens staff (L) Geoff Cornwell and Glen Kruger. Alistair Brightman

He said it has been an ongoing problem since the 1970s when he first started looking after the trees in the area.

"The cost is greater to repair because it takes years for the land to recover,” Mr Kruger said.

"It can't just be repaired like ordinary vandalism. The foreshore and park are for everyone... (so) I think they should put cameras up in that area.”

Point Vernon resident Geoff Cornwell, who worked with Mr Kruger in the parks department, said cameras would be a good deterrent down in the area.

Mr Cornwell, who helped nurture thousands of trees along the nature strip, said it was devastating to drive by and see how much land had been destroyed.

"They may not catch them, but they may stop them from doing it,” he said.

"But they'd have to cover an area of 100 yards at least.”

Environment councillor David Lewis said introducing cameras was a possibility, but the council had not discussed the option.

"At this stage, we're seeking assistance from the public,” Cr Lewis said.

"It's a matter I could raise with officers and see what they think about it, in terms of its feasibility.

"There is a case for increased patrols, but that's of limited value when people can slip over in the dead of night and administer their poison.”

Cr Lewis said it was one of the worst cases of vandalism he had ever seen.

But he told the Chronicle yesterday the council was ramping up their efforts to catch the people behind the poisoning.

"It's a really selfish act, if everyone took the same view, we would have an avenue of skeletons... from Gatakers Bay to Urangan,” he said.

"This is not only illegal, but extremely anti-social.”