Kim and Kanye’s bizarre new video

KANYE West dropped his music video for Closed on Sunday - his Chick-fil-A-themed song about family values - on Thanksgiving Day, featuring Kim Kardashian and their kids.

The 42-year-old rapper-turned-gospel singer opens the video alongside his wife and kids in the cleft of a rock on their ranch in Wyoming, before holding hands and walking on the rocks, and his extended family, including his father and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, are seen wearing Carhart's in a large group.

Kim, Kanye and the kids snuggle i

West bows on his knees by himself at the top of a mountain before the Sunday Service Choir surrounds him and sings the last bars of the song. The music video ends with his six-year-old daughter, North, screaming "Chick-fil-A." She has joined him at several of the faith-filled services.

He teased the "world premiere" Wednesday on Twitter for his second music video from his Jesus Is King album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

"Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A," he sings, referencing the popular fast-food restaurant's Christian beliefs of observing a Sunday Sabbath. "You're my number one, with the lemonade."

He takes a swipe at Instagram, the platform for which his wife has 152 million followers, and is one of the most followed celebrities in the world.

"Hold the selfies, put the 'Gram away," he sings. "Get your family, y'all hold hands and pray … Stand up for my home. Even if I take this walk alone."

The fashion mogul and father of four, 42, who regularly appears on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is streaming it's new season on Foxtel Now, sings about protecting his daughters from indoctrination and raising sons in the faith.

"Follow Jesus, listen and obey," he sings with passion. "No more livin' for the culture, we nobody's slave."

He also gives an ode to his personal values: "I bow down to the King upon the throne. My life is His, I'm no longer my own."

Earlier this month, West released his first music video from the new album for Follow God featuring his father, Ray West, on their ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

The newly-born again believer has made waves through his Sunday Service events, most recently held at Joel Osteen's megachurch, Lakewood Church, in Houston, before releasing his opera titled Nebuchadnezzar that is now available on Tidal.

West has promised a Jesus Is King Part II collaboration with Dr. Dre "coming soon" as well as a Jesus Is Born album due Christmas Day.

