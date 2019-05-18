Menu
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have revealed their son’s name. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Celebrity

Kim reveals newborn son’s bizarre name

by Francesca Bacardi
18th May 2019 9:16 AM

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm West.

In a post on twitter, Kardashian shared a screenshot of text messages with her husband, saying: "Beautiful Mother's Day with the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure we have everything we need."

 

The couple announced their newborn's name a week after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Twitter that he had arrived.

A rep for Kim told Page Six that her bundle of joy was born on Thursday, May 9, and weighed 2.97kg.

Although she didn't share a picture of little Psalm right away, she did say he's "Chicago's twin," referring to the couple's 1-year-old daughter.

"I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she tweeted.

Psalm joins older siblings Chicago, 3-year-old Saint and 5-year-old North.

Psalm (pronounced like Sahm, where the "P" is silent) is a sacred song or hymn.

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children Chicago, Saint and North.
This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

