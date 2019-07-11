Kim ‘unrecognisable’ with bold new look

Kim Kardashian looked unrecognisable as she swapped her usual brunette locks for a platinum-blonde look while posing in a corset for a new shoot.

The 38-year-old has revealed a bold new look for her latest collection for her make-up brand KKW Beauty.

The reality star, who just appeared in the season 16 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians - which is available to stream on Foxtel - donned a form-fitting leather garment featuring hues of red and orange to mimic flames for her Sooo Fire Collection.

Captioning the shot, Kim, who held a lit match in her mouth, wrote: "The new Sooo Fire Collection by @kimkardashian features the ultimate glam essentials to create a gorgeous fiery look."

The beauty mogul's fans believed she looked as though she was emulating a superhero from the Avengers franchise, while others were astounded by the new look.

One fan penned: "Why does she look like she's trying to join the Avengers."

"Kim this looks nothing like you," another said.

A third wrote: "Why do you look sooo different?"

Her new collection, which launches on July 19, features three gloss shades in Flammable, Extinguish and Radiate that boast a brand-new formula.

The complete range also includes the Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette, which boasts 10 matte and metallic shades as well as three new eyeliners.

KKW Beauty launched in 2017 with her contour kit and has since launched an array of products, including Kim's much lauded body make-up.

However, Kim hasn't been without scrutiny lately after she apologised and vowed to rename her latest venture - a shapewear brand named Kimono.

Last week, she announced the new launch, but soon after she tweeted the announcement, criticism about the chosen name poured in and it sparked major cultural appropriation backlash.

The mum-of-four tweeted: "Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I've been blessed with in my life.

"What's made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public.

"I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me.

But she has also mixed it up with blonde …

"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.

"I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."

People of Japanese heritage have been angered by the reality star's new project and accused her of "disrespecting" their national dress.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission