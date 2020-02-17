Menu
BE KIND: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre Reports and Compliance Co-ordinator Rowey Allen and CEO Tanya Stevenson were holding an artist concept of the colourful mural of hope to go on its entrance wall. Picture: Glen Porteous
Kindness mural to inspire Bay residents

Glen Porteous
17th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
THE bland brick wall at the entrance to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre will be given a fresh look and a special meaning.

A 4m long and 2m high mural will be unveiled at 10am today, emblazoned with a message about the importance of kindness.

Local artist Lee West created the mural and Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson said the idea came from the Kindness Revolution 2020.

“We are asking the community to take the kindness pledge in front of the mural and help make the Fraser Coast the kindest place in Australia,” Ms Stevenson said.

The mural butterfly wings representing change and a kindness pledge with eight different ways people can make a difference.

Part of the unveiling will be the introduction of the Kindness Crew.

They are volunteers working together to develop a plan for the community during 2020 to inspire projects focused on kindness.

