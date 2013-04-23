Kindness of strangers shines through during festive season

TALES of festive season kindness have been trending on Facebook pages this week, as some lucky Toowoomba residents had their faith in humanity restored.

A trip to the Boxing Day sales on Thursday took an unexpected turn for Toowoomba shopper Ricki-Leigh Winfield, who was browsing items in Big W Clifford Gardens when she heard an announcement over the store's loudspeaker.

"It was my partner's birthday (on Thursday) so I was taking her shopping," Ms Winfield said.

"My partner had her bag in the trolley with my wallet in there. I had $500 cash in it, gift cards, bank cards.

"I heard my name called over the speakers, and we realised neither of us had the bag. I panicked because I realised I had so much money in there."

Ms Winfield realised the pair must have left the bag in the trolley. They rushed to collect her wallet from the store's service desk and were delighted by what they found.

"When I saw it was all there I almost cried with relief," she said.

"I was super grateful. Whoever handed it in is so honest.

"They could have walked away with a good $7k."

Ms Winfield's mum, Suzann, who was shopping with them at the time, took to the Toowoomba Community Discussion Facebook later that day to try and find the good Samaritan.

The post gained more than 200 likes.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. There are still honest and caring people out there," she said in the post.

Ms Winfield said she wished to thank the person with a reward and that the shopper should contact her over Facebook at bit.ly/2MybSIN, citing the colour of the lost wallet.

A few days earlier, another woman posted to the Facebook group about a different show of good will, this time at Wilsonton Woolworths.

"Thank you to Woolies at Wilsonton for choosing my parents today to pay for their grocery items," she said.

"Bought my mother to tears. Random acts of kindness like this (are) very much appreciated."