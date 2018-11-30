Kindness of strangers turns around travellers' Bay visit

RENEWED FAITH: Air Fraser pilot Jesse Frankland with Argentinian tourists Pilar Cardozo, left, and Carolina Riddick after a day to remember at Fraser Island.

RENEWED FAITH: Air Fraser pilot Jesse Frankland with Argentinian tourists Pilar Cardozo, left, and Carolina Riddick after a day to remember at Fraser Island. Alistair Brightman

CAROLINA Riddick and Pilar Cardozo were about to leave Hervey Bay with the worst impression after having their belongings stolen from the beach.

Instead, the Argentinian travellers will be leaving with a renewed faith in humanity after the kindness of strangers ticked off a major item on both their bucket lists.

Their Australian trip was turned around after Hervey Bay local Davina Ebenezer overheard their plight.

The pair had their phones, cash, laptops, cameras, passports and backpacks stolen during a visit to the beach two weeks ago.

With Ms Ebenezer's help, the kindness of strangers and the help of local businesses, Carolina and Pilar were treated to a day trip on Fraser Island courtesy of Air Fraser, with lunch, transport and their flights to and from the island fully covered.

As well as being flown to the island, Air Fraser also supplied a vehicle for the pair to cruise along the Island's pristine beaches and visit locations like Lake McKenzie, Eli Creek and the Maheno.

Ms Cardozo told the Chronicle it was an amazing surprise after their items were stolen.

"It just proves there are lots of nice people in the world,” Ms Cardozo said.

"The way you can meet someone that gives you such a hand after something like that makes us feel great.

"We were originally going to skip Fraser Island because we didn't have the money for it, but it's a very nice surprise for the pair of us.

"To know the community has our backs makes us feel very welcomed.”

Since the incident, they have been able to recover their licences, IDs, passports and some items with the community's help.

Ms Ebenezer said she stepped in to help the pair after being moved by their story.

"The world is portrayed at the moment with bad stories and the idea of sticking to yourself and your phone,” Ms Ebenezer said.

"(It's about) showing we are a great community and the world isn't as scary as what we think it is.”

To help the girls feel more comfortable and encourage locals to get out and about, Ms Ebenezer also held a social dinner night for visitors in the Hervey Bay community on Wednesday.

20 German, French, Argentinian and Australian visitors and locals answered the call as strangers and left Ms Ebenezer's property as friends and acquaintances.