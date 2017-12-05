Kindy kids surprise village residents with Christmas carols

FESTIVE TREAT: Children from Bayside Early Learners put on show for Torbay Lifestyles and Care residents.

THE festive period is a time for sharing joy, and that is exactly what a group of kindergarteners did when they put on a show for retirement village residents.

Children from Bayside Early Learners sang Christmas classics including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells at Torbay's Lifestyles and Cares on Monday.

They were joined on stage by Santa Claus, as an enthusiastic audience cheered along.

After the performance, the students took books over to the residents and together, they participated in storytime reading Christmas-inspired books.

Despite the age difference, many were already familiar with one another.

Kindergarten teacher Tayla Thompson said the children visit the centre on a regular bas

is.

"We come here about twice a month,” Ms Thompson said.

"It lets the children and residents to build and keep friendships.

"Every year we finish with a Christmas concert - we have practised the songs for about a month.”