Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

'King' Caton says Dundee sequel is a 'croc'

WHAT A CROC: Michael Caton says Crocodile Dundee is a great movie that has had its day.
WHAT A CROC: Michael Caton says Crocodile Dundee is a great movie that has had its day. Wendy McDougall
Arthur Gorrie
by

HIS majesty has spoken.

Australian movie royalty, the "king" of The Castle, Michael Caton, says making a new Crocodile Dundee movie would be like telling an old joke, even a good one, one time too many.

Interviewed on radio station Hit 101.9 Fraser Coast, the award-winning actor, who has been a part of the lives of most Australians for generations, broke our hearts with his rejection of the idea, first promoted in a hoax movie "trailer" which turned out to be a tourism advertisement.

"I think it was a really good film. I don't think we should make another one," Mr Caton said.

"It was such a perfect thing in its own era.

"To make it now, it would be out of its time."

But Mr Caton, interviewed yesterday, still has to rate as a good sport, as must interviewer Kristian McKenna, who happily asked questions on behalf of The Gympie Times and its digital producer Frances Klein (who played the old 'I went to school with you' card to get this almost excusive interview).

Mr Caton attended the same Gympie school as both Mr McKenna and Mrs Klein and recalled his days at St Patrick's, when "the inmates ran the institution".

"It always reminds me of Hogan's Heroes," he said.

"The things we got up to, you wouldn't believe."

But, back to the movies - would promotion in a film be good for tourism?

"Some promote tourism, some don't," Mr Caton said. "I don't think Wolf Creek did a lot for tourism."

Topics:  crocodile dundee michael caton radio hit101.9 st patrick's the castle

Gympie Times
How new lighting will benefit two sporting groups

How new lighting will benefit two sporting groups

The new light towers at Urangan's Walkers Rd complex will power the growth of at least two sporting groups.

Old Mundubbera hospital turned mansion on market for $1.75m

GRAND QUEENSLANDER: The Burrum River property is situated on 232 acres.

It is one of the most expensive pieces of real estate in the region.

Donations accepted for refuge animals

Young Diesel is a kelpie and is very sociable.

Adopt a fur-friend for life

No experience needed for volunteer positions

Maryborough Whistlestop volunteers (L) Eric Perkins, Neill Bucton, John Sims and David Hecker in the ticket booth awaiting passengers for the The Mary Ann steam train ride around Queens Park every Thrusday and last Sunday of the month.

Volunteers required

Local Partners

YouTube move could end Logan Paul

YOUTUBE star Logan Paul has been punished over “unsuitable” and “damaging” content just weeks after he apologised for his suicide forest video.

Karl Stefanovic’s ex takes jab at engagement

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic at the David Jones Autumn-Winter 2018 Collections Launch in Sydney. Picture: Christian Gilles

Cassandra Thorburn opens up on Karl Stefanovic’s engagement

The biggest danger in the I’m A Celeb jungle isn’t an animal

Anthony Mundine bombed out of the I’m A Celeb jungle early. Picture: Nigel Wright/Network Ten

Biggest danger in Celeb jungle

Farnham fan's 2000km journey to see her idol

FARNHAM'S FAN: Long time John Farnham fan Suzanne Mackintosh with a poster from 1973 when she saw him at Luna Park.

This is one Farnham fan who has gone the distance.

Live music on the Fraser Coast

YOUNG TALENT: Catch Harley Meszaros at the Beach House Hotel.

Live music this weekend on the Fraser Coast.

Opening ceremony fury for Ch 7: ‘Please shut up’

The ceremony was sadly overshadowed by constant chatter.

OLYMPIC opening and closing ceremonies are a feast for the eyes.

OPINION: ‘Thanks for being a homophobe’

Anthony Mundine looking confused. Picture: Jerad Williams

As a gay man, I want to thank Anthony Mundine