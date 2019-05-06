King crowned national intermediate triathlon champion

NEW NATIONAL CHAMPION: New intermediate national champion Harry King pictured racing at the State Championships in Hervey Bay earlier this year.

NEW NATIONAL CHAMPION: New intermediate national champion Harry King pictured racing at the State Championships in Hervey Bay earlier this year. Alistair Brightman

TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay's Harry King is the national schools intermediate triathlon champion after winning his race at the National School's Championships on the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

In a time of 40 minutes and 54 seconds King was first over the line in an all Queensland dais beating home Jackson Medway and Thomas Feldman.

King crossed the line16 seconds ahead Medway.

The other local competitor Toby Powers finished in 12th position in a time of 42 minutes and 48 seconds.

Coming out of the water in third position King made up time in transition and the first cycle leg moving into first place and where he stayed until the completion of the race.

Queensland Schools Coach and Hervey Bay local Brian Harrington was extremely proud of the effort and his entire team.

"We had the top four positions in this race and our six competitors finished in the top 12 of the nation,”

"A great result for all of them.”

Harrington believed King won by sticking to the race plan.

"The plan was to try and work together in the swim leg to create a small advantage and we did that,” Harrington said.

Father Sheldon King was over the moon with his son's race.

"Harry deserved this result after all of the hard work he has put in,” he said.

After securing third in the State Schools Championships held in Hervey Bay earlier this year, King has continued to work hard.

"If there was one race to win, this is the one,” Sheldon King said.

King will have a short rest from triathlon and prepare for Wide Bay cross-country trials.

This is the last season King will race in the intermediate-class in triathlon and will step up into the senior class in 2020.