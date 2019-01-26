Menu
KING OF THE WINGS: King of the Wings owners Dylan and Katrina Pires will bring their award-winning brand of buffalo wings to Hervey Bay for the Kondari Hotel BBQ Festival. Contributed
King of the Wings pops up in Bay for Australia Day

Blake Antrobus
26th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
THERE'S a reason Dylan and Katrina Pires are called "King of the Wings”.

What started as a venture out of the nightclub industry five years ago quickly became a food sensation for the Brisbane duo and their family.

Their company King of the Wings, which has won multiple food awards for their chicken wing creations over the past few years, will be setting up a pop-up store at today's Kondari Hotel BBQ Festival in Hervey Bay.

It will be their second pop-up store outside of Brisbane after a record sales at their Sydney pop-up store in 2016.

Mr Pires said they were keen to visit Hervey Bay after a lot of interest from Fraser Coast residents.

"We spent a lot of time in Canada and America and the wings culture is huge there,” Mr Pires said.

"But there are only a few places you can get wings here (in Australia).

"Since we started, we get thousands of people ordering our food every day.”

The pair's success led them to represent Australia in the 2016 Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York.

The Kondari Hotel BBQ Festival will be held from 10am-5pm at the Kondari Hotel today.

