King reigns at Raby Bay Triathlon

TRIATHLON: Harry King did what he does best yesterday.

The B Mee Multisports member was one of many local athletes who made the trip to Raby Bay for the second round of the Queensland Triathlon Series, and he certainly made the trip count.

King was the second male home - and first in his age group - in the QTS Super Sprint, finishing the 400m swim, 15km bike ride and 4km run in 43min 1sec.

He finished less than a minute behind overall male winner, 18-year-old Luke Harvey from Sharks Triathlon Club, and 23 seconds ahead of nearest rival Thomas Feldmann.

The young gun showed the skill, fortitude and drive to win that led to King being named runner-up for 'male sports athlete of the year' at the first Fraser Coast Sports Awards.

King was not present to receive his award due to the Raby Bay race, but his performance has him in good stead to repeat the efforts that put him extremely close to winning the local award.

King has battled various injuries and setbacks, including a six-month stint on the sideline due to Osgood Schlatter Disease (a debilitating knee injury in growing adolescents), and accidents that led to broken bones.

In February, he finished third overall at the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships at Hervey Bay, and was the sole Fraser Coast athlete to make the state team.

Just a fortnight later he suffered a broken collarbone, and with seven weeks left until the national championships in Penrith, New South Wales, he was an uncertain starter.

He miraculously recovered in time to not only make the starting line, but also shocked his opponents as he finished fourth in his category.

King is also a member of Triathlon Queensland's state team for the 2018-19 season to compete in the Australian Junior Triathlon Series.