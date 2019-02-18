Menu
King tides expected in Bay as Cyclone Oma approaches

Carlie Walker
by
18th Feb 2019 3:10 PM
HUGE tides are expected in Hervey Bay later this week as Cyclone Oma impacts the coast of Queensland.

Lachlan Stoney, a forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology, said Fraser Island would bear the brunt of the impact, with the swell caused by the cyclone expected to cause erosion along the eastern side of the island.

Mr Stoney said while the bureau was expecting the cyclone to remain offshore its effects would still be felt.

In addition to king tides, boaties were also warned to expect severe winds, particularly on Thursday and Friday.

"There will be pretty hazardous conditions," Mr Stoney said.

The potential for the region to receive some rain was also there, particularly towards the weekend, he said.
 

