Kingaroy cop injured after 6-hour siege, man armed with mace

A 27-year-old man has threatened police with mace during a six hour long siege in Kingaroy, before injuring a police officer after he was transported to hospital.

A 27-year-old man has threatened police with mace during a six hour long siege in Kingaroy, before injuring a police officer after he was transported to hospital.

A 27-year-old man has threatened police with mace during a six-hour long siege in Kingaroy on the weekend.

On Saturday February 12 11.30pm police were called to an address in Fitzroy Street in relation to the behaviour of a 27-year-old Kingaroy man.

On arrival the man came at police with a "mace" type weapon and threatened them.

The man has then locked himself in his house.

Police attempted to negotiate with the man to come out of the house during the night after cordoning off the residence.

At approximately 5.30am the man exited the house at which time the man was taken into custody.

He was later taken to Kingaroy Hospital. When police have attempted to return him the watchhouse the man has become abusive and struggled violently with officers, with one officer suffering minor injuries consisting of cuts and abrasions.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy magistrates Court later today charged with five counts of serious assault of police whilst armed, serious assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, conduct causing a public nuisance, breach of a domestic violence order, and two counts of possession of drug utensil.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you're reading this that means you're already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven't already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

1. Go to My Profile and log in

2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne's Herald Sun and Sydney's Daily Telegraph.