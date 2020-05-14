Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kingfisher Bay Resort. Fraser island.Eco resorts for Climate Change feature.
Kingfisher Bay Resort. Fraser island.Eco resorts for Climate Change feature.
News

Kingfisher Bay Resort to reopen as restrictions ease

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th May 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGFISHER Bay Resort will reopen tomorrow for day trips under Stage 1 of the Queensland Government's Roadmap to easing restrictions.

The relaxed 250km travelling restriction set to come into effect on June 12 will allow people from as far away as Brisbane to holiday on the Fraser Coast in time for the June and July School holidays.

"We will be operating morning and afternoon barge services via Kingfisher Bay Resort daily from Saturday and our Day Away tour will be offered from Friday, May 22," Group General Manager of Sealink Fraser Island David Hay said.

"This product will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday and includes ferry transfers, lunch at the Sand Bar and Ranger activities at Kingfisher Bay Resort."

Dining at Fraser Coast cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs will also be permitted for 10 people at a time from this Saturday, with many Fraser Coast Tourism & Events partners among the first to open their doors.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast patient rushed to hospital after snake bite

        premium_icon Coast patient rushed to hospital after snake bite

        News Patient stable after snake bite at Bidwill

        • 14th May 2020 6:20 PM
        Bid for Virgin welcomed by Coast tourism boss

        premium_icon Bid for Virgin welcomed by Coast tourism boss

        News Virgin called in administrators late last month

        Rental scam targets desperate Bay tenants

        premium_icon Rental scam targets desperate Bay tenants

        News Bond payments and four weeks rent were requested before the keys would be...

        • 14th May 2020 6:00 PM
        Tracking one of world's most elusive seabirds

        premium_icon Tracking one of world's most elusive seabirds

        News Zerra Egerton undertakes unique mission in Great Barrier Reef