Kingfisher Bay Resort voted best reception venue in Qld

Kingfisher Bay Resort won the coveted Best QLD Resort Reception Venue award at the prestigious Queensland Bridal Industry Academy awards in Brisbane.

The winners were judged by 5,690 newlyweds, who had ranked and evaluated the quality, service, value for money, and attitude of staff of 513 wedding businesses.

The stunning Fraser Island resort won the coveted Best QLD Resort Reception Venue award at the prestigious Queensland Bridal Industry Academy awards in Brisbane.

Vendors of wedding services from across Queensland came together to celebrate the 19th Queensland Annual Bridal Industry Awards, hosted by the Australian Bridal Industry Academy.

It is the fourth year in a row Kingfisher Bay Resort has taken home the top ABIA award, beating out over 319 other finalists.

Kingfisher Bay Resort. Contributed

Kingfisher Bay Resort's wedding sales manager, Bianca Bear, said that the award represented years of passion and hundreds of happy brides.

"Our onsite events team go above and beyond to ensure that every couple has a magical experience on their big day. It is wonderful to see the hard work and dedication of our team recognised and acknowledged at the highest level in our industry."

Ms Bear said it was important to note that many of resort's Fraser Coast wedding suppliers and partners were finalists at the awards, which she said was reflective of the high calibre of the local industry.

"The wedding industry has become increasingly competitive, with the overall number of weddings in Australia decreasing year-by-year," she said.

"You need a culture of excellence to compete in this market and attract brides to the region, and our partnership with cutting-edge local vendors helps us to create memorable experiences and attract discerning clients."

Fraser Island - Kingfisher Bay resort. Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

The Chairman of ABIA, Mr. John O' Meara, said that Kingfisher Bay Resort should be extremely proud of the accomplishment.

"Reception venues like Kingfisher Bay Resort who have demonstrated the business skills and the determination to excel and exceed expectations are those who will continue to strive and thrive into the future in what is a fiercely competitive marketplace."

DID YOU KNOW? The Australian wedding market is composed of 120,000 weddings attended by 11,000,000 guests who collectively expend in excess of $3,000,000,000 each year.